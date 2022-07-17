NEET UG 2022 Exam LIVE: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 will be held today, on July 17, 2022 for all the registered candidates. Over 18 lakh NEET 2022 candidates are expected to appear in India’s single largest medical entrance exam for undergraduate (UG) courses. Once the exam concludes, candidates can find answer keys here. NEET UG 2022 exam timings are 2 pm to 5:20 pm for all candidates and there is no other slot. While the NEET exam is being held in 497 cities across the country, it is also being conducted in 14 cities outside India. The rules and exam day guidelines for NEET 2022 remain alike for students in and outside India.

While NEET 2022 is being held as per schedule, before this, the country witnessed a wave of NEET UG postponement demands. From social media to the court of law, everywhere demands to postpone NEET 2022 exam were raised. However, the authorities decided to conduct the NEET UG exam as per schedule today. The admit cards for NEET 2022 were made available from July 12 onwards. Along with the NEET 2022 hall tickets, NTA has also released the NEET 2022 self-declaration undertaking and exam day guidelines.