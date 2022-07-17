NewsEducation
NEET UG 2022 Exam LIVE Updates: Medical entrance exam TODAY- check reporting time, dress code, important guidelines here

NEET UG 2022 will be held today, on July 17, 2022 for all the registered candidates, check here for all the important details 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

NEET UG 2022 Exam LIVE: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 will be held today, on July 17, 2022 for all the registered candidates. Over 18 lakh NEET 2022 candidates are expected to appear in India’s single largest medical entrance exam for undergraduate (UG) courses. Once the exam concludes, candidates can find answer keys here. NEET UG 2022 exam timings are 2 pm to 5:20 pm for all candidates and there is no other slot. While the NEET exam is being held in 497 cities across the country, it is also being conducted in 14 cities outside India. The rules and exam day guidelines for NEET 2022 remain alike for students in and outside India.

While NEET 2022 is being held as per schedule, before this, the country witnessed a wave of NEET UG postponement demands. From social media to the court of law, everywhere demands to postpone NEET 2022 exam were raised. However, the authorities decided to conduct the NEET UG exam as per schedule today. The admit cards for NEET 2022 were made available from July 12 onwards. Along with the NEET 2022 hall tickets, NTA has also released the NEET 2022 self-declaration undertaking and exam day guidelines.

17 July 2022
11:29 AM

NEET 2022: Over 18 Lakh students to appear for the exam

As many as 1872341 candidates registered for NEET UG 2022, out of which 10.64 are women, 8.07 men, 771 foreigners, 910 NRIs and 647 OCI. NEET 2022 will be held in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. 

11:23 AM

NEET UG 2022: Total Attempts

The National Eligiblity cum Entrance Test, NEET UG is conducted once a year. No additional attempts are given to candidates for NEET 2022. 

11:17 AM

NEET exam instructions 2022: Items prohibited inside the hall

- Bits of paper, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, and other textual things are not allowed.

- No communication devices like mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth, earphones, microphones, pager, or health band are permitted inside the exam hall.

- Wallet, goggles, handbags, belts, cap, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, ornaments/metallic, and other items are prohibited.

- Food items opened or packed are not allowed

- Any other item which can be used for unfair means is also strictly prohibited

11:12 AM

NEET UG 2022: Mask and Gloves

Yes, each candidate will have to wear masks and gloves inside the NEET 2022 examination hall as a part of COVID-19 precautions. 

11:10 AM

NEET UG 2022: Important documents to carry

- NEET admit card

- Passport size photograph

- Valid ID proof

- PwD certificate

- Proforma of admit card

- Duly filled self-declaration/undertaking

11:08 AM

NEET UG 2022: Dress code for girls

As per the dress code for NEET 2022, female candidates must wear half sleeves clothes with sandals or slippers. Avoid high heels, heavy embroidery and jewellery.

11:07 AM

NEET UG 2022: Dress code for male 

What to wear: half sleeve shirts/t-shirts, Trousers, and simple pants and sandals and chappals with thin soles
What to avoid:  clothes with zip pockets, pockets, big buttons or elaborate embroidery, Kurta Pyjamas and shoes

11:03 AM

NEET UG 2022 Exam Date and Time

NTA will conduct NEET UG 2022 exam from 2 to 5:20 pm in 497 cities in India. 

