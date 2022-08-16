NEET UG 2022: The affected aspirants of JEE, NEET, and CUET will protest on August 17 starting at 10 a.m. as part of the ‘MAHA ANDOLAN’ for injustice done by NTA in their exams. Twitter is flooded with #chalojantarmantar protest demands for NEET UG, JEE Main, and CUET from students and education activists. According to digital posters posted on social media, student activist Pawan Bhadana is in charge of organizing the symbolic protest for the NEET UG, JEE Main, and CUET exams. On Twitter, it has also been seen that a link to a google form asking students if they would like to take part in the protest is circulated.

Aspirants for JEE Main and NEET are persistently launching online campaigns and pleading with the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hold an additional session of both entrance exams. In order to improve their scores, some NEET aspirants are requesting a re-examination, while others want the NTA to hold a re-examination for the medical entrance test. Meanwhile, engineering aspirants are requesting a third attempt at the JEE Main, claiming that technical difficulties hindered some candidates from taking the exam. ALSO READ: NEET UG 2022: NEET Answer key to be out TOMORROW, Results on THIS DATE

After the irregularities happened in #NEETUG 2022, aspirants must get a fair chance. NEET is the India's only exam for getting seat into MBBS course, which make it toughest.

A fair extra attempt should be given to aspirants.#ExtraAttemptNEETUG#NEETUGSecondAttempt — Himanshu Borah (@UrHimanshuBorah) August 1, 2022

One Nation One Exam: NEET UG, JEE Main, CUET Merger

Meanwhile, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has sent out a proposal to merge the NEET UG and JEE main exams into the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). As per the proposal only one entrance examination for all the JEE NEET and CUET will be conducted in CBT mode, twice a year. If accepted, students might have the chance of appearing for the examination once in say May – June (after the boards) and another in December.\

The UGC's proposal, though, has elicited conflicting responses on the inclusion of the NEET and JEE Main exams in the CUET and has prompted discussion among students, educators, and all other stakeholders.