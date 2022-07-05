PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE: Check PSEB Class 10th Term 2 result 2022 Announced, Direct LINK at pseb.ac.in. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations Shortly, July 2, 2022. Official talking to an English daily said that the Punjab board Class 10 results will be declared at around 12:30 pm on July 5. 2022. PSEB will hold a press conference for Punjab board Class 10th results and release the result data like pass percentage, and toppers' names. PSEB 10th results will be available on the board websites after the press conference.

Once declared students can check their results at pseb.ac.in. In the academic session, 2021-22 PSEB 10th Exam was conducted in two terms. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and the PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was scheduled from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022.

Live TV

Check PSEB Class 10th Result 2022 / Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 / PSEB 10 Trem 2 Result 2022 / Punjab Board Class X Result 2022 / PESB 10th Result Declared, Direct Link at pseb.ac.in