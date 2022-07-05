PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE: Nancy Rani tops PSEB Class 10th Exams
PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE: Check PSEB Class 10th Term 2 result 2022 Announced, Direct LINK at pseb.ac.in
Trending Photos
PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE: Check PSEB Class 10th Term 2 result 2022 Announced, Direct LINK at pseb.ac.in. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations Shortly, July 2, 2022. Official talking to an English daily said that the Punjab board Class 10 results will be declared at around 12:30 pm on July 5. 2022. PSEB will hold a press conference for Punjab board Class 10th results and release the result data like pass percentage, and toppers' names. PSEB 10th results will be available on the board websites after the press conference.
Once declared students can check their results at pseb.ac.in. In the academic session, 2021-22 PSEB 10th Exam was conducted in two terms. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and the PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was scheduled from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022.
Check PSEB Class 10th Result 2022 / Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 / PSEB 10 Trem 2 Result 2022 / Punjab Board Class X Result 2022 / PESB 10th Result Declared, Direct Link at pseb.ac.in
PSEB Board Result 2022: Toppers list
Nancy Rani (Firozpur) - 644/650 - first place
Dilpreet Kaur (Sangrur) - 644/650 - second place
Komalpreet (Sangrur) - 642/650 - third place
Although Nancy Rani and Dilpreet Kaur scored the same marks, Nancy is younger due to PSEB regulations, so Nancy is first and Dilpreet is second.
PSEB Punjab Board result: Evaluation Process
40% (Term 1) + 40% (Term 2) + 20% (CCA/INA)
This is how the PSEB Class 10 result has been prepared this year.
PSEB Board Class 10th result 2022: Gurdaspur district tops
- Gurdaspur district is on top
- Pathankot is at second
- Firozpur at last
PSEB Board result 2022: Website Crashed
Server not working.
PSEB Punjab Board Result 2022: Total Number of students passed
Total Students: 3,23,361
Number Of Students Passing: 3,16,699
PSEB Board Result 2022: Class 10th Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage in Punjab board Class 10 result is 97.94 per cent.
PSEB Class 10th result 2022: How to check result via Digilocker
- Students need to visit the official website pseb.ac.in or digilocker.gov.in.
- Then find the Punjab Board 10th Result Link 2022.
- Now click on the link available on the homepage of the website.
- After that, a login window will open, and enter the login details.
- Once the details are entered, click on the download option.
- Now Punjab 10th Board Result 2022 Term 2 will be opened on the screen.
- Check out the details mentioned in the result and then click on download.
- Take a print of the result for further use.
PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: Pass Percentage of last year
Last year, 99.93% of students successfully completed the PSEB Matric, Class 10 exam. Last year, 3,21,384 Class 10 students qualified out of a total of 3,21,161 students who took the PSEB 10th exam.
PSEB Board result 2022: Candidates appeared this year
Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in the PSEB 10th term 2 exam held from April 29 to May 19.
PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: How to check result via SMS
Students can type PB10 <roll number> and send to 56767650.
PSEB Board Result 2022: How to check result via official website
- Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in
- Click on the "PSEB 10th Result link"
- Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
- PSEB 10th result will appear on the screen
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
PSEB 10th Term 2 result 2022: Date and Time
The Punjab Board class 10th result term 2 will be announced by July 5, 2022 at 12:30 PM as per the board officials.
PSEB Class 10th Result 2022: How to check result via official website
- Check Punjab school education board 10th result 2022 term 2 namewise
- Go to punjab.indiaresults.com.
- Click on the Secondary Class 10th PSEB result 2022 link.
- Enter the name in the window and click on the ‘Find Results’ button.
- Choose a student from the list shown on the screen and click on the ‘Get Results’ button.
- PSEB 10th class result 2022 name-wise will open on the screen.
PSEB Class 10 result 2022: Check Punjab board result via SMS
Type an SMS in the format: PB10 <Roll No>.
Send to 5676750.
The PSEB 10th result 2022 will be sent on the same number.
PSEB 10th Result - 2021 Pass percentage
PSEB 10th Result 2022 is expected to be declared soon. In 2021, the exams were cancelled and students were assessed and graded based on internal assessments. The pass percentage was recorded at 99.93 percent. In 2019, the pass percentage for PSEB 10th Result stood at 85.56 percent.
Punjab Board Class 10th result 2022: Websites to check result
- pseb.ac.in
- ssapunjab.org
- punjab.indiaresults.com
PSEB Board Result 2022: Passing Marks
As per the PSEB 10th board exam 2022 qualifying criteria, students will have to score at least 33% marks in each subject to pass board 10th board exams.
PSEB 10th result 2022: TODAY
The Punjab board will announce class 10 PSEB result 2022 today, July 5, 2022 at around 12:30 PM.
More Stories