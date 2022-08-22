TS ICET Result 2022 Live Updates: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to announce the the TS ICET Results 2022, today, August 22. Once released, candidates will able to check their Telangana ICET results on the official site - icet.tsche.ac.in using their log in credentials like user id and password. As per the official schedule released by the Kakatiya University, Warangal, the TS ICET Result 2022 will be announced on August 22 however, the time of the result has not been mentioned.

It important to note that TSCHE has already released the TS ICET Answer Key 2022 already and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections against the same till August 8, 2022. Kakatiya University will be releasing the TS ICET Result 2022 today along with the final answer key.