NewsIndia
TS ICET 2022

TS ICET Results 2022 releasing TODAY at icet.tsche.ac.in, here's how to check scores

TS ICET Result 2022 will be soon available on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TS ICET Results 2022 releasing TODAY at icet.tsche.ac.in, here's how to check scores

TS ICET 2022: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the TS ICET Results 2022, today, August 22. Once released, candidates will able to check their Telangana ICET results on the official site - icet.tsche.ac.in. As per the official schedule released by the Kakatiya University, Warangal, the TS ICET Result 2022 will be announced on August 22 however, the time of the result has not been mentioned.

Here's how to download TS ICET result 2022

  • Visit the ICET official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Now, click on the "TS ICET 2022 result 2022" tab.
  • Entre the required details required such as user ID and password.
  • Submit and your TS ICET results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the Telangana ICET results 2022 for future reference.

ALSO READ- NEET UG 2022: Furious aspirants demand NTA issue dates for answer key, results

Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) is an online state-level exam conducted annually for taking admissions to post-graduate programmes. The final answer key of the TS ICET exam 2022 will also be released along with the TS ICET results 2022. The authorities have earlier released the TS ICET preliminary answer key on August 4, 2022. 

Live Tv

TS ICET 2022manabadi resultts icet resultsts icet 2022 resultsts icet counsellingts icet 2022 exam datets icet rank cardts icet hall ticket download 2022ts icet 2022 notificationts icet answer keyts icet key papericet.tsche.ac.ints icet marks vs rank

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?