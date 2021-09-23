हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MAHA TET 2021

MAHA TET 2021 exam postponed to October 31, check details here

MAHA TET 2021 exam: Now the exams have been shifted check latest update here.

MAHA TET 2021 exam postponed to October 31, check details here
Image credits: Zeenews

MAHA TET 2021 exam 2021: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2021 has been postponed by the state council. Now the date for MAHA TET has been shifted to October 31 as per the latest updates.

Candidates who will pass the examination will be eligible to be appointed as teachers at various government schools across Maharashtra. 

The exam will be conducted for 150 marks and to be completed in 90 minutes. Each question carries 1 mark. No negative marking for wrong answers. 

MAHA TET 2021 exam 2021: EXAM PATTERN-

The MAHA TET 2021 will comprise of two exams. Paper 1 will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm and paper 2 will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Paper 1 is for those who are willing to teach Classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2 will be for Classes 6 to8. 

Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 8 will have to appear in both papers. 

MAHA TET 2021 exam 2021: EXAM SYLLABUS-

Paper 1 will take questions on Mathematics, English, Marathi, Campus Study, Environmental Studies,  Child Psychology, and Pedagogy. 

Paper 2 will cover English, Marathi, Social Science, Mathematics, Child Psychology, and Pedagogy. 

 

