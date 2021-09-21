हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Navy

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021: Applications begin, check out salary, other details at joinindiannavy.gov.in

There are a total of 181 posts and the last date to apply is October 5, 2021

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021: Applications begin, check out salary, other details at joinindiannavy.gov.in
A screen grab from joinindiannavy.gov.in

The Indian Navy has sought applications for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers post. Unmarried eligible men and women candidates can apply on the official website of the Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in. These posts are for executive, technical branch, and education branch. From September 21 up to October 5, the forms will be available. The selection process will be based on Services Selection Board (SSB) Interview.

The posts will see candidates starting from June 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the recruitment is October 5, 2021.

The eligibility criteria and remuneration

As mentioned above, recruitments are taking place in three branches. Here are the criteria:

Executive Branch: BE/BTech in relevant discipline. Candidates should be born between July 2, 1997, and January 1, 2003. Different age criteria may be applicable for the sub-branches.

Technical Branch: BE/BTech in relevant discipline. Like in executive, candidates, to be eligible, should be born between July 2, 1997, and January 1, 2003.

Education Branch: An MSc with physics or maths in BSc; or BE/BTech in relevant discipline; or an MA in History. Age criterion remains same - born between July 2, 1997, and July 1, 2001.

Reportedly, salary for the posts will be between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,10,700. There are a total of 181 posts.

 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian NavyServices Selection Board (SSB)Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021Last date
Next
Story

COVID-19 quarantine: MEA S Jaishankar raises issue during his meeting with UK counterpart Elizabeth Truss

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Porn Video Case: Raj Kundra will come out of jail today