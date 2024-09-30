Manabadi Telangana TSDSC Results 2024 Released At tgdsc.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link Here

Telangana TSDSC Results 2024: The TS DSC Result has been declared today, September 30. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the TG DSC 2024 GRL result at 11 am from the Secretariat. Following the press conference, the Telangana State District Selection Committee (TG DSC) activated the result link online. Candidates who took the exam can access and download their results from the official website, tgdsc.aptonline.in/tgdsc. The Telangana Education Department conducted DSC online exams from July 18 to August 5 to fill 11,062 government teacher posts across the state. Of the 2,79,957 registered candidates, 2,45,263 appeared for the exam.

This recruitment drive has announced 11,062 vacancies for positions including School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), and Physical Education Teachers (PETs). Participate in the counseling process as per the given schedule. During this, you'll select your preferred teaching position and location based on the available vacancies. Once seat allotment is completed, you'll need to join the assigned school within the specified time. New teachers typically undergo orientation or training to become familiar with the school's policies, curriculum, and teaching methods.

Telangana TS DSC Results 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at tgdsc.aptonline.in/tgdsc.

On the homepage, click on the TG DSC result link.

A login page will appear.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

View and download your result.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Prior to the result announcement, the department released the provisional answer key on August 13 and invited objections from candidates. The final answer key was published on September 6. The TS DSC 2024 exam took place between July 18 and August 5, 2024, with two shifts each day. The overall attendance for the recruitment exam was 88.11 percent. The results are now available at tgdsc.aptonline.in.