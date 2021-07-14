हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MPBSE class 10 result

MP Board Class 10 board exam results today at mpbse.nic.in, here's how to check

Class 10 students can keep a tab on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at mpbse.nic.in for their results. 

MP Board Class 10 board exam results today at mpbse.nic.in, here&#039;s how to check
Representational image

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government will announce the results of Class 10 board exams today (July 14) at 4 pm. Students can keep a tab on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at mpbse.nic.in for their results. 

MPBSE had to scrap Class 10th and 12th board exams this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 11 lakh students had registered for the MP board class 10th exam 2021. 

Here’s a step-by-step process on how to check the results:

1. Go to the mpbse.nic.in website

2. Click on the link for MPBSE Class 10 results on the homepage.

3. On the new window, enter your roll number and application number and click 'submit'.

4. Your MPBSE Class 10 result 2021 will open in a new tab.

Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference. 

Check websites where you can browse MP Board Class 10 results:

1. Mpbse.nic.in

2. mpbse.mponline.gov.in

3. https://www.sarkariresult.com/

4. http://www.indiaresults.com/select-state.htm

Meanwhile, MP board Class 12th result date is yet to be decided.

