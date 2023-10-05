MP Police Constable Result 2023 Likely To Be Out TODAY At esb.mp.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

MP Police Constable Result 2023: Result of the written exam for recruitment of 7,090 MP Police Constable vacancies is awaited. The Employees Selection Board Madhya Pradesh (ESB MP) will publish the MP Police Constable result 2023 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The answer key for the written test was issued in mid-September, and objections were welcomed until September 18 for a fee of ₹50 per question.

The exam was held from August 12 to September 12 in 13 districts across the state. This recruitment drive is for 7,090 Constable vacancies in Madhya Pradesh Police. When announced, candidates can find the direct link to check results here.

MP Police Constable Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

1. Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) at https://esb.mp.gov.in/

2. On the homepage, locate the “Results” section and click on “Result – Police Constable Recruitment Test 2023”

3.Click on the MP Police Constable Result 2023 Download Link in the latest updates section

4. Fill the Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB) in the login page and press submit

Selection of candidates for MP Police Constable posts will be based on MP Police Constable written exam common for both Constable and Radio Constable posts. Those who clear will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) followed by Document Verification & Medical.

MP Police Constable Result 2023: Exam Mode

Examination exam was CBT mode and included multiple choice questions for a total of 120 minutes. The paper included General Knowledge and Reasonong, Intellectual Ability and Mental Ability, Science & Simple Arithmetic etc.