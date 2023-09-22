trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665826
MPPSC PCS 2023: Prelims Application Begins On mppsc.mp.gov.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

The MPPSC Prelims examination 2023 will be conducted on December 17, 2023, and the admit card will be released on December 8.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has commenced the registration process for the State Service Preliminary Examination, MPPSC PCS 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates will be able to apply till October 21 and they will be able to edit the application form from September 25 to October 25.

MPPSC PCS Exam 2023 Date

The MPPSC Prelims examination 2023 will be conducted on December 17, 2023, and the admit card will be released on December 8.

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

The commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 229 posts which are as follows

  • State Administrative Service Deputy District President: 27 posts
  • Deputy Superintendent of Police: 22 posts
  • Additional Assistant Development Commissioner: 17 posts
  • Development Block Officer: 16 posts
  • Deputy Tehsildar: 3 posts
  • Excise Sub Inspector: 3 posts
  • Deputy Registrar: 2 posts
  • Chief Municipal Officer: 17 posts
  • Cooperative Inspector: 122 posts

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 will have to pay Rs 500 while the application fee for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, EWS, and PwD is Rs 250. MPPSC PCS 2023 Official Notification

Steps To Apply For MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Apply online"

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

MPPSC PCS Exam 2023 - Direct link to apply

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Step 5: Save it and take the printout for future reference.

 

