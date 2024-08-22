NEET MDS 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released At mcc.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

NEET MDS 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the Round 3 seat allotment results for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 counselling on August 21. Candidates can check their seat allotment results on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, by entering their roll number, password, and security pin on the login page.

Students who secured seats in this round must report to their respective colleges for admission during the designated period. In the second round of postgraduate dental counselling, 1,731 participants were allotted seats. Out of the 799 available seats in Round 3, 274 were classified as Clear Vacancies, and 525 as Virtual Vacancies.

NEET MDS 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official MCC counselling website.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the MDS counselling link.

Step 3: Find the 'Final Result Round 3 of NEET MDS 2024' link and click on it.

Step 4: The allotment PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review your allotment details carefully and download the PDF for future reference.

Additionally, 110 candidates had their seats upgraded, while others either chose not to opt for upgrades, did not fill out their choices, or were not allotted seats.