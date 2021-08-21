हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Main

Several JEE Main toppers are preparing to reappear for exams, here's why

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2021 Session 4: It has been noted that several toppers are preparing to reappear for the exams and its not just the challenge to full marks, here's why they think it is a good idea.

Several JEE Main toppers are preparing to reappear for exams, here&#039;s why

New Delhi: As Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2021 Session 4 admit card is to be released soon, it has been noted that several toppers are preparing to reappear for the exams. Scoring full marks is not just a huge achievement but is also a top notch idea as the best of four attempts will be considered while preparing the final merit list of JEE Main. 

In February 2021, Pravar Kataria scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) but the teen reappeared for the exam in April and topped again. He apparently did it to “beat the pandemic blues” and to “brush up on concepts for JEE Advanced,” Kataria told The Indian Express.

Another example is Kavya Chopra who had scored 99.98 percentile in February but reappeared in March as she had “set-up a personal benchmark”. 

It is no surprise that majority of the students want to improve their scores. While others just want to sit for JEE to keep themselves ready for the upcoming entrance tests or to overcome their anxiety of exams.  

Notably, six students got 100 percentile in February the number jumped to 13 in March 17 in April session, which shows that the competition is getting tougher.

Around 2.4 lakh students will qualify for IIT-JEE Advanced and nearly 36,000 students will secure admissions to BTech and BE courses in NITs/IIITs and GFTIs. The cut-off for Advanced depends on the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of applicants and seats, previous year’s cut-off trends and a candidate’s performance. 

The JEE Main exams are held in February, March, April and May, This year due to to COVID pandemic the April session was held in July and the May session will be conducted in August-September. The final score will be announced by the National Testing Agency after the May attempt.

