PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 results likely today; check pseb.ac.in for details

New Delhi: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce Class 12 results 2020 today (July 20) at the official website--pseb.ac.in. This year, the PSEB 12th result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

The Punjab Class 12 result is delayed due to technical issues due to the server error while it was expected to be out at 4 pm.

Students should follow the steps given below to check their results:

1. They should first visit the official website pseb.ac.in

2. Students should click on the result link on the homepage

3. Students should enter their required details

4. They should ensure that details entered match the information provided on their PSEB 12th admit card

5. Submit details and view your result

6. Students are advised to download a copy their result for future reference

In 2019, 86.41% of students had passed PSEB 12th examination and the pass percentage among girls was 90.86 per cent. Three students were joint toppers. Sarvjot Singh Bansal from Ludhiana, Aman from Mukhtasar, and Muskan Soni from Nakodar had bagged the first position securing 98.89 per cent marks.

The Punjab government had announced the cancellation of remaining examination of Class 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to declare the PSEB 12th results on the basis of the best-performing subjects formula as suggested by the Centre.