rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in RBSE 8th Result 2023 Declared, Direct Link To Download Rajasthan Board Class 8th Results Here

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Declared: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has declared the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today. Students can now check and download their Rajasthan Board Class 8th results 2023 from the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Steps To Download RBSE 8th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "RBSE Class 8th Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre the required credentials such as roll number or date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on Submit and your RBSE Board class 8 results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

Students facing difficulty in downloading their RBSE 8th Board Results 2023 from the official website can also access their Rajasthan Board Class 8th results through DigiLocker or via SMS. This year, around 13 lakh students have appeared in the Rajasthan Board 8th exams. Last year, nearly 15 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 8th Board Exams and the overall pass percentage stood at 95.5 per cent. RBSE did not release any merit list for Rajsthan 8th Board Results 2022.