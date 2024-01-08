RBI Assistant Mains Result 2023 To Be OUT Soon At rbi.org.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

RBI Assistant Mains Result 2023: The results for the RBI Assistant Mains 2023 are anticipated to be released shortly. Historical patterns suggest that the results are likely to be unveiled within the coming month. Although the official date has not been confirmed, once released, candidates can access their scorecards on the official website - rbi.org.in. The RBI Mains Exam took place on December 31, 2023, and successful candidates from this stage will proceed to the interview round.

Earlier, the preliminary exam was held on November 18 and 19, 2023, with results announced within a month on December 15, 2023. Based on this timeline, it is expected that the mains exam results will be declared in January or February. However, the specific date and time remain unconfirmed by the RBI.

RBI Assistant Mains Results 2023: Steps To Download

1. Go to the official website - rbi.org.in

2. Scroll down and select the Opportunities@RBI section

3. A new page will open and click on current vacancies and then result section

4. The mains result link will be displayed

5. Download the scorecard and keep a copy of the same for future purpose

RBI Assistant Mains Cut Off: Exam Date

To shortlist candidates for the main exam round, RBI establishes cutoff marks, which will be disclosed soon after the result announcement. Those who achieve the minimum qualifying marks will find their names or roll numbers included in the final selection list. As the cutoff score is yet to be published, candidates can refer to the expected cutoff marks for RBI Assistant Mains to assess their chances of qualifying.