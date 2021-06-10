हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RBSE results 2021: Here's how board is planning to prepare results for class 10 and 12

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is analysing all the possible criteria to prepare the results of the board examinations of class 10 and 12 that were cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RBSE results 2021: Here&#039;s how board is planning to prepare results for class 10 and 12
Representational image

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 soon. According to reports, the board is likely to consider previous examinations' marks to evaluate the students for session 2020-21. 

It is important to note that the board has not released any specific evaluation criteria for the results of board examinations of class 10 and 12 that were cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to reports, there are several evaluation methods that can be used by the RBSE to prepare the results :

1. Internal assessment: Marks obtained by students in internal assessments carried by schools can be considered to evaluate Class 10 and 12 results.

2. Average marking: The average of marks obtained by students in the previous three classes may also be considered to prepare results.

3. Previous board exams: Class 10 results may be evaluated on the basis of board results of Class 8 while and Class 12 may be evaluated on the basis of Class 10 board exam results.

The RBSE and  State Education Department have not made any decision yet and are still discussing the proposal for evaluation criteria. RBSE 10th 12th Result 2021 will be prepared only after analysing all the proposals. 

