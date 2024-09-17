SBI SCO 2024 Recruitment Registration Begins For More Than 1000 Posts At sbi.co.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

SBI SCO 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has begun accepting applications for 1,497 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) vacancies, including roles such as Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in, by October 19, 2024. Applicants should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying. The registration process includes fee payment—Rs 750 for General, EWS, and OBC categories, with no fee for SC, ST, and PwBD categories—by October 4. The deadline to print the application is also October 19.

"Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post, as on the date of eligibility. Candidates are required to apply online through the website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings. The process of registration is completed only when the fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode on or before October 04, 2024, the last date for payment of the fee,” reads the official notice.

SBI SCO 2024: Steps to check here

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Careers' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Select the ‘Apply here’ link under ‘Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer on regular basis for Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager.’

Step 5: Another page will load.

Step 6: Register and complete the application form.

Step 7: Pay the required fee and submit your application.

The registration process is deemed complete once the application fee is successfully paid through online mode by the deadline of October 4, 2024. Candidates from General, EWS, and OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 750, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempt. Payment options include Debit Card, Credit Card, or Internet Banking.