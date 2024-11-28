SSC CGL Result 2024 Tier 1 Result 2024 Releasing Soon At ssc.nic.in- Here’s How To Check

SSC CGL Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the results of the SSC CGL 2024 Tier I exam soon. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I, will be able to check their results on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. The Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024 took place from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centers nationwide. The Tier-I exam featured multiple-choice, objective-type questions covering General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, with a total of 50 marks. All questions, except for English Comprehension, were available in both English and Hindi. The provisional answer key was released on October 4, 2024. The objection window was open from October 3 to October 8, 2024.

The minimum qualifying marks for the examination are set at 30% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20% for all other categories. This recruitment drive aims to fill 17,727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ positions across various Ministries, Departments, and Organizations of the Government of India, as well as several Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, and Tribunals. The SSC CGL Tier 1 merit list is created based on the candidates' performance in the exam. Each candidate's results in the Tier 1 exam play a crucial role in forming the initial merit list. The SSC publishes cutoff marks for various categories, including General, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD. Only those candidates who score above the cutoff for their respective category are selected for Tier 2.

SSC CGL Result 2024: Steps to check here

The question paper included sections on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension, each carrying 50 marks. Each question was worth 2 marks, and a penalty of 0.50 marks was applied for every incorrect answer. To calculate their score, candidates need to multiply the number of correct answers by 2 (marks per correct answer) and then subtract 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.