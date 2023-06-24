SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 Application Status Released, Check At ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has just released the application status for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 2023 examination. Now, registered candidates can easily verify the status of their applications for the upcoming exam. To access your application status, all you need to do is head over to the official website — https://ssc.nic.in/ — where the SSC has made the process seamless and user-friendly.



How to check your SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 application status?



Before you dive into checking your application status, make sure you have your SSC CGL registration number and date of birth at hand. These will be required to access the information.



Also, mark your calendars, as the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to take place from July 14 to July 27. With the exam just a few weeks away, it's crucial to stay informed and prepared.



Apart from that, the Commission is expected to release the admit cards for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam soon. Once the admit cards are available, candidates can easily download them from the official website.



Here are the exam details of SSC CGL Tier 1 2023



The SSC CGL exam comprises three tiers. The Tier 1 exam is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and carries a total of 200 marks. It consists of four sections — General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness.



Steps to check the application status for SSC CGL 2023:





· Log on to the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/.



· Head to the SSC CGL section on the homepage.



· Look for the application status link and click on it.



· Enter the required details, such as your registration number and date of birth.



· Click on the ‘Check Status’ link to view your application status.