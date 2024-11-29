SSC MTS Answer Key 2024 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC MTS Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) recruitment examination 2024 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key by visiting ssc.gov.in. The recruitment exam took place from September 30 to November 19, 2024, to fill 9,583 vacancies, including 6,144 for MTS and 3,439 for Havaldar. Initially, the recruitment drive was announced for 8,236 vacancies, but the number was later increased.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 29.11.2024 (05:00 PM) to 02.12.2024 (05:00 PM) on Payment of INR 100 per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on 02.12.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the official notice.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link for "SSC MTS Answer Key 2024."

Enter your login credentials, such as your registration number and password, to access the answer key.

Review the answer key carefully and raise objections if needed.

Save the answer key and print a copy for future reference.

The computer-based exam was conducted in two sessions, each lasting 45 minutes. The questions were objective and multiple-choice. Negative marking (-1) for incorrect answers was applicable only in the second session. After the written results, candidates shortlisted for Havaldar vacancies will be invited to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).