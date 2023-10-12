SSC MTS Exam 2022: Final Vacancies List Released At ssc.nic.in, BUMPER! 11788 Posts To Be Filled- Check Latest Update Here

SSC MTS Exam 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final vacancies list for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC And CBN) Examination 2022. Candidates who appeared for this examination can now access the detailed list on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The released information indicates that a total of 11,788 posts for MTS and Havaldar will be filled through this recruitment drive. Breaking down the vacancies, 8,519 positions will be filled for MTS in the age group of 18-25, while 2,740 vacancies are allocated for MTA in the age group of 18-27. Additionally, 529 vacancies have been earmarked for the position of Havaldar in CBIC. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to visit the official SSC website for a comprehensive understanding of the vacancies, including specific details for each category.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: Steps To Download Final Vacancies List

- Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

- Click on SSC MTS Exam 2022 vacancies list link available on the home page.

- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the vacancies number and other details.

- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

SSC MTS 2022: Exam Dates

The SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment exam took place in two phases. The first phase was conducted from May 2 to May 19, while the second phase was held from June 13 to June 20, 2023. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections to the provisional answer key between June 28 and July 4. The PET/PST exam was held from September 25 to September 28, 2023.