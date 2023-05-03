TN 12th Board 2023: Result To Be Declared On May 8 At tnresults.nic.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

TN 12TH Result 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu will declare the TN 12th Result 2023 next week. The results for the high school examination will be announced on May 8, 2023 at 9.30 AM, according to the official update from last week. DGE TN will declare the result on the official website, tnresults.nic.in. The link will be generated after the results are announced. According to the latest information, the Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu will announce the results for the TN HSE +2 at a press conference that will take place at the Anna Centary Library Conference. The link. Candidates who appeared for the HSE Plus 2 Exam, only their results will be declared.

TN 12th Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Visit official website tnresults.nic.in

- Click on ‘HSE(+2) - May 2023 Results’

- Enter Registration No, Date of Birth and hit ‘Get Marks’ button

- The TN 12th result scorecard will appear on screen

- Download and take a printout.

TN Board Result 2023: Exam Date

DGETN conducted the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam from March 13, 2023 to April 3, 2023. This year, close to 8.8 lakh students have appeared for the exam. The exam was held at 3169 centres across Tamil Nadu. Exam began from 10 AM and ended at 1.15 PM. Students were given the first 15 minutes – 10 to 10.15 AM to go through the question paper.

TN Board Result 2023: Passing Marks

Pass percentage for this year will be released along with the results. To pass the TN 12th Exam, students must score at least 35 percent in each subject. Those students who do not pass must not worry as the DGE TN will conduct the supplementary exams later this year.