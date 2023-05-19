tnresults.nic.in TN 10th Result 2023 Declared, Direct Link To Download Tamil Nadu SSLC Scorecard Here
TN 10th Result 2023 Declared: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023 is now available on the official website - tnresults.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the TN 10th Result scorecards.
Trending Photos
TN 10th Result 2023 Declared: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has declared the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023. Students who appeared for Tamil Nadu Board 10th exams can now check and download their TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Students can download their TN 10th Result 2023 scorecards following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given here
TN SSLC 10th Result: Websites To Check Scorecards
- tnresults.nic.in
- dge1.tn.nic.in
- dge2.tn.nic.in
Here's How To Download TN SSLC 10th Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link TN SSLC Result 2023
TN SSLC Class 10th Result Direct Link
Step 3: Now entre your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on "Get Marks" and your TN SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your Tamil Nadu Board Result 2023 and take a printout
TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates
Tamil Nadu Board will also release TN Class 11th results today at 2 pm, check live updates here
Live Tv