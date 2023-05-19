tnresults.nic.in TN 10th Result 2023 Declared, Direct Link To Download Tamil Nadu SSLC Scorecard Here

TN 10th Result 2023 Declared: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has declared the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023. Students who appeared for Tamil Nadu Board 10th exams can now check and download their TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Students can download their TN 10th Result 2023 scorecards following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given here

TN SSLC 10th Result: Websites To Check Scorecards

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Here's How To Download TN SSLC 10th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link TN SSLC Result 2023

Step 3: Now entre your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on "Get Marks" and your TN SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your Tamil Nadu Board Result 2023 and take a printout

