topStoriesenglish2610132
NewsEducation
TN SSLC RESULT 2023

tnresults.nic.in TN 10th Result 2023 Declared, Direct Link To Download Tamil Nadu SSLC Scorecard Here

TN 10th Result 2023 Declared: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023 is now available on the official website -  tnresults.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the TN 10th Result scorecards.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

tnresults.nic.in TN 10th Result 2023 Declared, Direct Link To Download Tamil Nadu SSLC Scorecard Here

TN 10th Result 2023 Declared: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has declared the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023. Students who appeared for Tamil Nadu Board 10th exams can now check and download their TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Students can download their TN 10th Result 2023 scorecards following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given here

TN SSLC 10th Result: Websites To Check Scorecards

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.tn.nic.in

Here's How To Download TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 

Step 1:  Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link TN SSLC Result 2023

TN SSLC Class 10th Result Direct Link 

Step 3:  Now entre your registration number and date of birth

Step 4:  Click on "Get Marks" and your TN SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download your Tamil Nadu Board Result 2023 and take a printout

TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

Tamil Nadu Board will also release TN Class 11th results today at 2 pm, check live updates here

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818