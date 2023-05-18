topStoriesenglish2609828
TN SSLC RESULT 2023

TN 10th Result 2023 Live: Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result To Be Declared Tomorrow On tnresults.nic.in, Direct Link, Scorecards, Toppers' List & More Here

Tamil Nadu 10th Board Result 2023 Live Updates:  TN 10th Result will be declared Tomorrow on the official website - tnresults.nic.in, scroll down for more important details.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

TN 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will declare the TN SSLC Result 2023 or Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2023 Tomorrow, May 19. TN SSLC Result 2023 will be declared at 10 am on Friday and students will be able to check the results on the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

Along with the TN 10th Result 2023, Tamil Nadu Board will also announce the TN HSE Plus 1 results. However, Tamil Nadu Class 11th results will be declared at 2 pm tomorrow. TN 12th Results 2023 were already declared on May 8 and the pass percentage stood at 94.03%.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On TN 10th Result 2023

 

 

18 May 2023
16:41 PM

How To Download Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023 

Step 1:  Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link TN SSLC Result 2023

Step 3:  Now entre your registration number and date of birth

Step 4:  Click on "Get Marks" and your TN SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download your Tamil Nadu Board Result 2023 and take a printout

16:39 PM

TN SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates

 Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result SSLC Result 2023 will be declared at 10 am on Friday and students will be able to check the results on the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

16:38 PM

TN 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will declare the TN SSLC Result 2023 or Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2023 Tomorrow, May 19 at 10 am.

