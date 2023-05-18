TN 10th Result 2023 Live: Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result To Be Declared Tomorrow On tnresults.nic.in, Direct Link, Scorecards, Toppers' List & More Here
Tamil Nadu 10th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: TN 10th Result will be declared Tomorrow on the official website - tnresults.nic.in, scroll down for more important details.
TN 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will declare the TN SSLC Result 2023 or Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2023 Tomorrow, May 19. TN SSLC Result 2023 will be declared at 10 am on Friday and students will be able to check the results on the official website - tnresults.nic.in.
Along with the TN 10th Result 2023, Tamil Nadu Board will also announce the TN HSE Plus 1 results. However, Tamil Nadu Class 11th results will be declared at 2 pm tomorrow. TN 12th Results 2023 were already declared on May 8 and the pass percentage stood at 94.03%.
How To Download Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link TN SSLC Result 2023
Step 3: Now entre your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on "Get Marks" and your TN SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your Tamil Nadu Board Result 2023 and take a printout
