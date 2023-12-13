trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698510
NewsEducation
TNUSRB CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT

TNUSRB Tamil Nadu Constable Recruitment Answer Key 2023 OUT At tnusrb.tn.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

TNUSRB Answer Key 2023 is out now for police constable. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the direct link given below. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
TNUSRB Tamil Nadu Constable Recruitment Answer Key 2023 OUT At tnusrb.tn.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

The TNUSRB (Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board) has officially released the answer key for the 2023 recruitment exam on December 13. Individuals who took the exam on December 10 can access the answer key on the official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in. This recruitment drive aimed to fill a total of 3359 positions, including roles for constables, jail warders, and firemen. The selection process involves a written test, a physical efficiency test (PET), a physical measurement test (PMT), and an endurance test. Successful candidates will undergo document verification, following which the final merit list will be published.

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment Answer Key: Direct Link

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment Answer Key 2023: Steps to download

- Go to the official website of the TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

- Go to the answer key section on the homepage.

- Click on constable recruitment answer key 2023.

- Find the notification related to the specific exam for the constable, jail warder, and fireman positions.

- Click on the specific link to open the PDF.

- Review the answer key.

- Download and take a print out for reference.

The TNUSRB Recruitment 2023 selection process encompasses a Written Exam, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Document Verification. Candidates must be between 18 and 26 years old as of July 1, 2023, to qualify for the selection process.

