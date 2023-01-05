UP Board Class 12th Exams timetable 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release the UP Board Class 12th exam date sheet 2023 soon. As per various media reports, the schedule for UP Board Class XII exams is expected to be released this week. There, however, has not been any official confirmation on the release of the UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023. Once announced, students can check the timetable of Class 12th Uttar Pradesh board exams on UPMSP's official website -- upmsp.edu.in. A total of 27,50,871 students have registered to appear for the 2023 Class 12 UP Board exams.

UP Board exam date sheet: Know how to check Class 12 timetable

1. Students who want to check the UP Board Class 12 date sheet need to visit Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad's official website -- upmsp.edu.in.



2. On the homepage, scroll down and look for the "Important notice and download" section.



3. Once the date sheet is released, search for the "UP Board Class 12 date sheet" link under the "Important notice and download" section



4. Click on the link and you will be redirected to a new page.



5. The UP Board Class 12th date sheet will appear on your mobile/desktop screens.

UP Board 2023 time table: Class 12th exam to begin in March

The 2023 UP Board Class 12th theory exams are likely to be held in March.

The practical exams will be conducted in February.

In 2021, the UPMSP conducted UP Board Intermediate exams from March to April.

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 exams to have 'stitched' answer sheets

For the first time, nearly 58 lakh students registered to appear in the Uttar Pradesh Board high school and intermediate examinations 2023 across the state will get stitched answer sheets.

The move is aimed at preventing the copy mafia from deliberately changing answer sheets of meritorious students at different exam centres as witnessed in the previous years.

According to the official spokesman, the decision has been taken after the board's experiment to provide stitched answer sheets to 10 sensitive districts, where such practices were feared in 2020, yielded desired results.

The step is also aimed at further making examinations free of unfair means.

In the earlier examinations, the copying mafia used to take out the cover page of the usual stapled answer sheets of meritorious students at the centres and put it on the copies of the weaker students in lieu of cash, after the examination was over.

In many such cases, the Board has acted against centre managers and teachers besides debarring the guilty schools from the examination over such incidents.

To prevent this, it started providing stitched answer sheets to select districts where such practices were reported in 2020.

The spokesman said that this year, the Board has requested officers of the Government Press that only sewed copies be supplied to all 75 districts.