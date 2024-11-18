UP Board Exam 2025: Class 10, Class 12 Examination Dates Announced; Tests To Start From....Full Schedule Here
UP Board Exams 2025 Big Update: The department has also released the detailed timetable for both High School and Intermediate examinations, providing students with sufficient time to prepare.
Trending Photos
Lucknow: In a major update regarding the UP Board Exams 2025, the Secondary Education Department has announced the dates for the exams. The UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams are scheduled to take place from February 24 to March 12, 2025.
The department has also released the detailed timetable for both High School and Intermediate examinations, providing students with sufficient time to prepare.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv