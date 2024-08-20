Advertisement
UP POLICE ADMIT CARD 2024

UP Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2024 Released At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

UP Police Admit Card 2024: Candidates scheduled for the August 23 exam can download their admit cards from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, scroll down for direct link and other details here.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UP Police Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the UP Police constable exam on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. As scheduled, the admit card was made available today, August 20. Registered candidates who are set to appear for the exams this month can now download their admit cards. 

The UP Police Constable exams are slated for August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31. It’s important to note that hall tickets have only been released for the August 23 exam so far. Admit cards for the remaining exams will be released three days before each respective exam. Candidates should have their username or application number along with their password or date of birth ready to download their admit card.

Candidates must carefully review all the details mentioned on their UP Police Constable hall ticket. The admit card includes the candidate's name, application number, roll number, exam date and time, exam center details, photograph, and important instructions for the exam day. It's essential to bring a printout of the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall.

UP Police Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

  • Visit the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, select the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 link.
  • Enter your login credentials in the provided fields.
  • Click on submit to view and download your admit card.
  • Save a printed copy for future reference.

UP Police Admit Card 2024; direct link here

The UP Police recruitment exam will be held in two shifts as planned. The first shift runs from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift is from 3 pm to 5 pm. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 60,244 vacancies. 

