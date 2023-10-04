UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 Released At upsc.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has issued the UPSC CDS 2 2023 Result 2023 today, October 3, 2023. Candidates who took the written examination can see their results via the official website upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2023 was held on September 2, 2023. Candidates whose roll numbers have been published have qualified for the UPSC CDS Interview round.

"The candidature of all the candidates, whose Roll Numbers are shown in the lists below, is provisional." reads the official notice.

UPSC CDS 2 2023 Result: Here's how to download

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the result for UPSC Combined Defence Services Result 2023.

The result pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and keep a copy of the same

Candidates must present original certificates to prove their age (Date of Birth), educational credentials, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing), and other qualifications. The pdf includes the address where the certificates must be submitted. Candidates must double-check the same.

According to the notice, certificates for IMA and INA must be presented no later than July 1, 2024, and AFA certificates must be submitted no later than May 13, 2024, and SSC certificates must be filed no later than October 1, 2024.