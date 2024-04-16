UPSC Civil Services Exam Result 2023-24 Declared At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Services mains exam results for 2023. Aspirants who took the exam can view the merit list on the official website, upsc.gov.in. This year, Aditya Srivastava and Animesh Pradhan were ranked first and second, respectively, with Donuru Ananya Reddy coming in third. A total of 1016 individuals were recommended for appointment. The UPSC has revealed the roll numbers of candidates who qualified for the exam. The candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been made provisional.

The CSE main test was conducted in subjective mode across two shifts from September 15 to September 24. Each shift lasted three hours, with the morning shift running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the afternoon shift being from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC Result 2023: Steps to check here

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the results link on the home page.

Step 3 will open a new tab in the form of a PDF.

Step 4: Look up your roll number in the PDF.

Step 4: Download the PDF and print it off for future reference.

There have been 347 general candidates nominated, 116 EWS, 303 OBC, 165 SC, and 86 ST.