UPSC Prelims 2023 Paper 1 Overview: The GS Paper-I Exam Comprehensive Analysis

UPSE Examination: The Union Public Commission successfully conducted the UPSC CSE Prelims Paper-I today, May 29, 2023. The General Studies (GS Paper 1) was held from 9:30 am to 11:30 at various examination centres across the country.

The UPSC Prelims Paper-II (CSAT) is to be held today, May 29 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Students, instructors, and administrators can view the GS Paper-1 test analysis here in the interim. The first paper (General Studies), according to the students' early reactions, was of moderate difficulty. Candidates also believed that this year's Prelims cutoff would be higher.

There were 100 questions totalling 200 marks in the UPSC CSE Paper I. Candidates had exactly two hours to finish the GS Paper-1. The General Studies Paper will be taken into account for the Prelims cutoff, candidates must be aware of this.

One of the candidates reportedly told TOI that the GS Ppaer-1 was moderate and most of the questions were based on current affairs. With History and Polity being comparatively easy. While science and technology were all about the recent developments in the field. 

Another student attempting the GS Paper for the third time found the exam to be more challenging than the previous year. 

Students are expecting the prelims cutoff to range anywhere between 92-96.

