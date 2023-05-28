UPSC Prelims 2023 Paper 2 Overview: CSAT Paper-II Exam Comprehensive Analysis

The Union Public Service Commission conducted the USPC CSE Prelims Paper-1 and Paper-2 today, May 28 in two slots from 9:30 to 11:30 and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Students, instructors, and administrators can view the GS Paper-1 and CSAT Paper-2 test analysis here.

The first paper (General Studies), according to the students' early reactions, was of moderate difficulty. Candidates also believed that this year's Prelims cutoff would be higher.

In the second session, UPSC conducted the Civil Services Aptitude Test, also known as General Studies Paper-II (CSAT) examination from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The test includes questions related to analytical skills, reasoning ability and aptitude of civil services aspirants.

The UPSC Prelims Paper-II had 80 objective-type questions on which the candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% to qualify for the examination.

As per the initial reaction of the candidates, the CSAT Paper-II was somewhere between moderate to difficult.

A candidate reportedly told TOI that the numerical questions were difficult and questions were more around the topic of permutation and combination. The questions from analytical reasoning were also a bit challenging for the candidates.

Another candidate who had his third attempt with the CSAT exam mentioned the test having a different pattern with the reading comprehension section being too lengthy but not difficult to attempt.