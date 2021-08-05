हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

UP college admission starts from August 5 for classes beginning mid August

The UP government today decided to start off college admissions from August 5, while the state aims to resume college classes from mid-August.

Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government decided to start off college admissions from Thursday, August 5 even as it aims to resume college classes from mid-August.

The government made the announced a few days earlier, close to the heels of the decision to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from August 2 in the state keeping the COVID-19 safety protocols in mind. Schools will operate in two shifts of four hours each.

Since all board exam results are out, admissions for Classes 11 can start, while college and university admissions will begin from August 5. The state education department has been asked to ensure that the 3rd year entrance exam at the graduation level can be conducted on the specified date. 

The district magistrate and the police commissioner will be in charge of the process and will keep a strict vigilance, the government order said.

Meanwhile, classes for students of high school (classes 9 and 10) and at the intermediate level (classes 11 and 12) are set to reopen on August 16. Though, schools have been directed to reopen with 60 per cent capacity, the students were asked to participate in the freedom day celebrations while adhering to necessary COVID-19 protocols.

