2023 Auto Expo: Switch Mobility to unveil 3 new products at motor show, check details here

SWITCH Mobility Ltd, the next-generation carbon neutral electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, has confirmed to be present at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. It will showcase its market leading products and technologies for the global as well as Indian market. This the first time, the company is participating at the Auto Expo, which is scheduled between 13-18 January. The SWITCH will be unveiling a range of concept vehicles from the all-new IeV series, catering to last mile and mid mile mobility applications and a new range of electric buses in the EiV series.

Strengthening the electric bus line-up at the Expo, will also be an open top variant of SWITCH EiV 22, India’s first electric double decker. Designed, developed and manufactured in India, utilizing SWITCH’s global electric bus experience, SWITCH EiV 22 is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design, highest safety and best-in-class comfort features.

Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer - SWITCH Mobility Ltd. said, “SWITCH is committed to democratizing zero carbon transportation through cutting-edge products and technologies, to transform the rapidly growing mobility sector. The Auto Expo is the ideal platform for companies to showcase next generation products with future-ready technology to connect with customers and partners.”

He further added, “As we are coming together after 4 years to share the best innovation in the industry, SWITCH will be showcasing innovative concepts and variants of the all-new IeV series and EiV series, that offer the best value proposition with exceptional passenger comfort and convenience. These products have been designed, based on deep customer insights and the future mobility needs of the country’’.

Since its inception in April 2021, SWITCH Mobility has grown significantly, having clocked over 55 million electric kilometers globally; delivering on key strategic milestones in support of its mission: to enrich lives through green mobility, delivering cleaner, smarter journeys that are accessible to all.