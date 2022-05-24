To some, life continues to excite them and offer new challenges every day. Making the most out of it, however, is not everyone’s choice. Chennai resident Naidhroven is an example who is showing the world that challenges make you stronger. The 25-year old decided to pursue an MBA and went on to find a job. Due to his muscular disabilities, he was rejected by firms. Well, he decided to serve mankind and himself. He developed an electric scooter that will help other people suffering from disabilities move around and enjoy a healthy lifestyle. Reigniting his passion for engineering, Naidhroven got on his toes for this project.

He took help from his father, who happens to be an electronic engineer. Moreover, Naidhroven went on to attend the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of the Tamil Nadu government. He bagged a grant of Rs 25 lakh for his project, which is the highest ever given to any candidate. In fact, Naidhroven was the youngest one to attend the program.

For a successful attempt at pursuing his dream, Naidhroven had to take a loan from a bank. After being turned around by a handful of banks, he got one from Canara Bank. The young chap also took help from the officials of the New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme for the loan and other financial aids.

Talking of his scooter, it has a very practical range of up to 120 kilometres. Also, buyers can choose from various battery capacities, offering range from 60 kilometres onwards. Naidhroven’s electric scooter is not limited to the physically disabled, but others also buy it to move around in the city. Since it is powered by an electric powertrain, the cost of running is lower than an ICE scooter of similar specifications.

