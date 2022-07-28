Aam Aadmi Party vice president for the state, Adv. Surel Tilve has criticised the BJP government for ending the subsidy programme for electric vehicles in Goa and suggested that the Pramod Sawant administration learns from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about how to make the programme successful rather than ending it.

Tilve pointed out that when people were complaining about the high cost of fuel, Goa BJP Minister Nilesh Cabral advised them to take advantage of the government`s subsidy programme and purchase electric vehicles. "What advise Cabral would he give to the government in light of this decision (discontinuation of EV subsidy scheme)," Tilve questioned.

"Two years after the Delhi government`s Electric Vehicle Policy came into force, more than 60,000 EVs have been registered there. On the other hand, the BJP-led government in Goa ended the scheme within seven months of implementation," he said.

Tilve said that more than 2,300 charging stations have been made available by AAP in less than two years (in Delhi), and many more are currently being built.

"There are already 150 electric buses running in Delhi, and the AAP government plans to add 2,000 more by the end of 2023. Electric vehicles comprised 10 per cent of the vehicles sold this year, thus, Delhi will soon become the EV capital," he added.

"Rather than trying to copy Arvind Kejriwal`s strategies without understanding how to make them successful, CM Pramod Sawant should be modest and ask the Delhi Chief Minister to teach him," Tilve advised.

With inputs from IANS