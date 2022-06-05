Tesla has been eyeing to make a debut in India, however, the duty row with the government isn’t working out well with the Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has made several pleas where he has asked Musk to set up and manufacture his electric vehicles from India itself, but Tesla is confined to negotiating tax cuts with the government of India on fully imported electric vehicles. Amidst the constant tussle with the government and news of his team leaving India, a Tesla Model Y was spotted in India again.

A few images recently went viral on social media that showed a Tesla Model Y with a Karnataka number plate. This is not the first time a Tesla Model Y has been spotted in India. A few months ago, another Tesla Y model was spotted on the Indian roads, doing rounds of testing.

Apart from Tesla Model Y, the Tesla Model 3 has been spotted multiple times as well on the Indian roads. Internationally, both the 5- and 7-seat models of the Model Y are offered on the same platform as the Tesla Model 3. It is also similar to the Model 3 as both the cars share many components with each other, such as the front section, wide LED tail lights, and more.

On the global market, the car is available with both AWD and performance options. On both trim levels, dual electric motors are offered along with the all-wheel drive. A full charge range of 505 km has been claimed for the Long Range, compared to 480 km for the Performance.

As of now, it appears Tesla cars won't arrive on Indian shores until sometime in the future. Elon Musk, while replying to a Twitter user, said that he won’t be setting up a plant in any country where he is not allowed to sell and service his cars. Although he didn’t point out India directly, many Twitter users pointed out the fallacy in the statement.

