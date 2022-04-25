हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Electric vehicles

Do THIS to avoid electric vehicle catching fire, Pure EV India shares ‘battery health tip’

Pure EV suggests ‘battery health tip’ where it mentions the do’s and dont’s for proper charging protocol as a safety measure for your EV battery.

Image for representation

Since the beginning of the summer season, there have been multiple incidents where two-wheeler EVs have been catching fire. However, recently in the past two incidents reported in South India, batteries have been catching fire during overnight charging. Three Pure EV scooters and electric vehicles of some other manufacturers caught fire in separate incidents in recent months. The reason remains unknown.

After multiple EV battery fire incidents, Pure EV India shares a ‘battery health tip’ saying ‘do not leave the battery on charging overnight or unattended for long hours.’ Pure EV earlier issued a statement deeply regretting the incident and stating that it is cooperating with local authorities and seeking details from the user. A series of such incidents in the country has created concern over the safety of batteries.

It has further stated ‘battery safety instructions’ where it has mentioned do’s and dont’s for proper charging protocol. The instructions suggest:

- Do not charge the battery immediately after a long ride and wait for 45 minutes before charging.

- Do not charge the battery for more than 5 hours

Also read: Exclusive: EVage targeting untapped 1-tonne electric truck space for goods delivery in India

- Do not leave the battery on charging overnight or unattended for long hours

- Do not attempt to recharge the battery into deep discharge mode or damaged battery

- Make sure there is proper ventilation with at least breathing space of 10 cm from a wall or any other object while the battery is in charge. Do not charge the battery in a congested setup like under a bed/sofa.

