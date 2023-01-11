Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal luxury electric sedan debuts in India, to launch soon

Build Your Dreams (BYD) has brought forth the BYD Seal electric vehicle at the Auto Expo 2023. The new electric vehicle will expand its model lineup with the inclusion of the new vehicle. It is to be noted that the brand already has models like BYD Atto 3 and BYD e6 in India, making Seal the third of its lineup. It is to be noted that the company has plans to launch multiple other models in the country to improve its presence in the market. The company is set to launch the electric sedan in the second quarter and deliveries to begin in October.

The BYD Seal offers a premium look with multiple unique design elements. It gets an aerodynamic design with a smooth-looking front end with sleek headlights. Flush door handles and diamond-cut alloy wheels further aid the design. Similar details can be seen on the rear end with a full-width LED light bar running across the body.

The BYD Seal, like the Atto 3, features a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display in the centre console, as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver. The primary touchscreen is surrounded by air conditioning vents, while a scroll wheel and driving mode selection are located below it. Two wireless charging pads and normal buttons for features like the heated windscreen and audio volume are also located on the central console.

BYD Seal gets a 61.4 kWh battery pack with the option of an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The former has a range of 550 km, while the latter can go 700 km. The car can accelrate from 0-100 in 3.8 seconds.