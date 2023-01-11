Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 Concept SUV debuts in India; Check design, features and more

Kia India introduced the Kia Concept EV9 in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The car was first unveiled to the world at the 2021 Los Angeles Motor show, but this is the first time the brand has taken covers off the model. It is to be noted that the South Korean automaker had previously launched the Kia EV6 in India as one of its flagship EVs with two variants. Kia EV9 Concept is something similar, as the car will be based on the same platform. Furthermore, the vehicle is expected to enter production soon.

Kia EV9 Concept will have a bulky body with a length of 4,929mm, a width of 2,055mm in width and a height of 1,790mm. Even though the SUV is based on the same platform, it has a difference in size compared to the Kia EV6. Moreover, the design of the concept SUV is significantly different, with an aggressive futuristic design. It gets a Z-shaped headlamp cluster with LED lights around the front. Adding to it, the car SUV has a traditional boxy design with sharp edges throughout the body of the car.

Materials like Natural wool yarns, recycled plastic, fishnet debris, and plant-based materials have been used in the interiors of the Kia EV9 concept to make it completely environment-friendly. Moreover, these materials have been used to give a futuristic layout to the cabin. Adding to the appeal, it also gets ambient LED lighting and a three-row layout.

The Kia EV9 concept car's battery pack is 77.4 kWh in size. Comparatively speaking, the battery pack is larger than the Kia EV6's. The battery pack should give the SUV a range of about 540 kilometres. The platform will receive 800V electrical architecture with a 350 kW charge capacity.