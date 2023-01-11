Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Concept EVX SUV unveiled in India with 550 km range

Maruti Suzuki India has unveiled the first of their EVs to be showcased ever in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Concept EVX. The new concept car gives a hint of what the future EVs of the Indian automaker will look like. It is to be noted that the Indian automaker has its models in all the powertrain options except EVs. However, the new concept of EV is a hint of what the company has in store for the consumers. Furthermore, the EV SUV design has been co-developed in partnership with Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. The brand has plans to start the production of the Maruti Suzuki EVX by 2025.

The Japanese automaker Toyota will also launch its version of the Maruti Suzuki EVX. This model is going to be a crucial one as it will be sold in both domestic and international markets once it enters production. Moreover, the car will be domestically produced and will be manufactured in Suzuki's Gujarat plant.

Now, coming to the design details, the concept EV brings forth a fresh body design. It features a futuristic body design with a smooth body design. The front end of the Maruti Suzuki EVX concept features a sleek headlight design with LEDs. It is easy to tell that the design of the new concept EV is a big departure from the ICE cars of the Indian automaker.

Now coming to the interiors, the Maruti Suzuki Concept EVX seems to be even more modern than its exteriors. The car is loaded with features like an infotainment touchscreen and much more. The company says, "the SUV has been designed to offer comfort and convinience."

Maruti Suzuki Concept EVX is based on a completely new dedicated platform for electric vehicles and gets a 60 kWh battery pack. It is going to offer a range of 550 km. It is to be noted that this new platform can also be used by the future EVs of the brand.