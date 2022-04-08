The first look at the DeLorean Motor Company's new electric vehicle has been released. On April 1, the company offered a sneak peek of the preview on Twitter before revealing the first proper look at the automobile in another tweet a few days later. It doesn't have a particularly recognisable appearance, but it does appear to be adequately futuristic, and it does appear to maintain the original's rear sunshade in certain ways.

Using the first detailed preview image, we can see that the rear end of the car has been designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind. There appears to be an extendable rear wing over the futuristic rear light bar above the rear arches that extend dramatically from the side of the vehicle.

Let’s clear things up a bit. The next generation of DeLorean is coming into focus August 18, 2022. For more information read the press release here: https://t.co/Q4Rax2aBC1 #DeLorean #DeloreanEVolved #firstlook pic.twitter.com/H0t0i4ODqv — DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) April 4, 2022

Further, since purchasing the DeLorean trademark in 1995, the DeLorean Motor Company has released no further hints about its initial model's design except for the confirmation that it would feature gullwing doors and an illuminated V-shaped symbol across the front end. It also hasn't confirmed a name for the vehicle, saving it for the big unveiling on August 18, 2022.

Also read: Delhi govt to give EMI facility to employees for buying electric 2 wheelers

The "revived" DeLorean will also be on display at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance's Concept Car Lawn show, according to the company. It's unclear whether the car on show at the event will be the production model that the company plans to sell in the future.

Italdesign is responsible for the design of the new DeLorean. As a previous teaser showed, the new model will feature striking design details, such as the gull-wing doors that opened on the original model.

The new DeLorean will be powered entirely by electricity. Despite the wedge-shaped appearance, the original model was not very sporty. With a 2.8-litre V6 engine, the original DeLorean produced 131 PS of power and 217 Nm of torque. Additionally, the original engine was very unreliable.

Live TV

#mute