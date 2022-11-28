Coca Cola, Renault trolls Pepsi, Tesla with early deliveries of electric semi trucks

Coca-Cola, the world's largest soft drink company, debuted its electric Renault trucks before Pepsi released its Tesla Semi. According to Gizmochina, Coca-Cola has already begun using its new electric vehicle (EV) trucks in Belgium, while Pepsi is currently setting up its Megacharger station. The long-haul electric trucks from Tesla and Renault herald their entry into the heavy-duty sector of the electric car market. The Renault trucks from the E-Tech D et D Wide variant that Coca-Cola received in Belgium likely have a shorter range than the Tesla Semi.

According to Renault Trucks, the vehicle was specially created to handle Coca-Cola`s logistical data on deliveries. The vehicles offer drivers comfort, safety, and energy efficiency. The report said that they include a clear door on the passenger side, 360-degree camera systems to prevent bind spots, and loudspeakers to warn cyclists and pedestrians.

Also read: Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta now available for owners in North America: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly broken his commitment to introduce the Semi since 2017. But this year, it is anticipated to make its debut with 15 trucks to Pepsi, its first client, by December 1. Earlier, Renault Trucks had also mocked Musk on Twitter about the release of the Semi.

Soft drinks giant #CocaCola has unveiled its electric Renault trucks ahead of Pepsi's release of the Tesla Semi.



Coca-Cola has already started operations with its new #electricvehicle trucks in Belgium while Pepsi is still building up its Megacharger station, reports Gizmochina. pic.twitter.com/JLUi0abMJa — IANS (@ians_india) November 28, 2022

In October 2022, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, announced on Friday that the company has started making its long-delayed semi-truck, which would have an 800-kilometer (500-mile) range and first arrive at Pepsi facilities. The first semi trucks will be delivered to the soft drink firm by the producer of electric vehicles on December 1.

In a tweet, Musk said, "Excited to announce the start of production of the Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st!" He continued, "500-mile range and super fun to drive." 100 Semi Trucks were ordered by Pepsi in December 2017, one month after they were disclosed. A Tesla Semi Truck may be reserved for $20,000 in advance.

With inputs from IANS