Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta now available for owners in North America: Elon Musk

Elon Musk-led Tesla has been adding features to make its electric cars the best four-wheeler EVs. Hence, taking a step ahead, Elon Musk recently announced that Tesla's full self-driving (FSD) beta is now available to anyone in North America. The rollout of FSD comes at a time when Tesla faces a criminal investigation from the US Department of Justice over potentially false claims related to Autopilot, the company's advanced driver assistance system. At Tesla AI Day 2022, Musk stated the FSD technology will be ready for a global roll-out by the end of this year. Elon Musk took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option. Congrats to the Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone!," the Tesla CEO tweeted.

Also read: Citroen C3 electric car confirmed to launch in India by early next year, will be exported to Europe

In September, a Tesla owner sued the electric car maker, saying the company and its CEO are "deceptively and misleadingly" marketing the Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" software.

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option.



Congrats to Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

Briggs Matsko from California said that he paid a USD 5,000 (4.08 lakh) premium for his 2018 Tesla Model X to get `Enhanced Autopilot`, which was sold as a precursor to FSD software that now costs USD 15,000 (12.25 lakh) but is still in the Beta phase.

Moreover, in August, Musk had come under heavy scrutiny on the controversial Autopilot advanced driver assistance system that has allegedly killed many, with both federal and state regulators turning up the heat on the electric car-maker.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also upgraded its investigation from a preliminary evaluation to an engineering analysis, asking Tesla to answer questions about its cabin camera as part of a probe into 830,000 vehicles that include Autopilot.

Further, Tesla is reportedly working to integrate Dolby Atmos in its electric cars, to deliver better surround sound.

(With inputs from IANS)