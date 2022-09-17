Delhi gets 85 EV charging stations at 82 spots, 92 more to be added by December 2022

Delhites will now get 85 electric vehicle charging stations that have been established by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at 82 places, and 92 additional such facilities will be built by December. The Indian government is encouraging the use of electric vehicles there and has declared a goal of 25% EV adoption by 2030, according to a statement from the MCD. It further stated that numerous state governments are attempting to hasten the adoption of EVs in their respective states.

"The MCD has installed 85 EV charging stations at 82 locations, and all 85 EV charging stations have become operational for public usage," the MCD said. Officials said 92 more such facilities are to be set up by December. The MCD has been taking necessary steps to create an optimal EV ecosystem in the city, it said.

Four government of India public sector undertakings -- Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) as well as DISCOMS -- Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), BSES and Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) were authorised by the MCD for installation and operations of EV charging stations, it said.

They were offered parking sites and roadsides to determine the feasibility of installation and operations of EV charging stations. The statement said. In another statement, it said the MCD's Najafgarh and West zones' authorities took action against "illegal plotting" being done by a few people. During the drive, it said that plotting and construction at these sites were "demolished."

The action was carried out in Mohan Garden, Nangli, and Vikas Nagar, wherein seven properties were demolished and have been left in uninhabitable conditions so as to leave no scope for any further unauthorised constructions or its use, the statement said.

With inputs from PTI