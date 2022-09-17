Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV400 spec comparison: Which one makes more sense?

The Tata Nexon EV made its entry into the Indian automotive space as the first-ever high-voltage made-in-India EV. With its capable nature and absence of a direct rival, the Nexon EV took off well, and it showed great numbers on the sales tally. Well, the Tata Nexon EV, now has two variants on sale - Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. In fact, it now has a strong contender that is waiting to give it a strong competition. Yes, we are talking about the newly-unveiled Mahindra XUV400, which happens to be the first-ever electric SUV of the Indian brand. How do these two home-grown electric SUVs fare against each other? Let’s find out.

Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV400: Dimensions

The Nexon EV Max measures 3,993 mm in length, and it is 1,811 mm wide and 1,616 mm tall. The wheelbase of the Tata Nexon EV Max measures 2,498 mm. Moving over to the Mahindra XUV400, it is 4,200 mm long, 1,821 mm wide, and 1,634 mm tall. Alongside, it has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. Also, the boot space of the two differs by a fair margin. While the Nexon EV Max gets a trunk volume of 350 litres, the XUV400’s trunk volume is 378 litres.

Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV400: Specs

The Mahindra XUV400 features a 39.4 kWh battery pack, which comes mated to a 150 PS electric motor, belting out 310 Nm of peak torque. Resultantly, the 0-100 kmph sprint on the XUV400 takes only 8.3 seconds. The Nexon EV Max, on the other hand, has a 143 PS motor under the hood that generates 250 Nm, and it helps the Nexon EV Max do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 9 seconds.

Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV400: Range

With a 40.5 kWh battery pack, the Tata Nexon EV Max offers a claimed range of 437 km, whereas the Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh battery pack, delivering an ARAI-claimed figure of 456 kilometres.

Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV400: Charging time

The Mahindra XUV400 can be charged via a 50 kW DC fast charger, which takes 50 minutes for a 0-80 per cent charge. For the same job, the Nexon EV Max takes 56 minutes. Via a 7.2 kW charger, the XUV400 can be juiced-up in 6.5 hours, while the Nexon charges in only 6 hours. For a full charge via a 3.3 kW AC charger, the Nexon EV max takes 15 hours, while the Mahindra XUV400 takes 13 hours.