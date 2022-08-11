NewsElectric Vehicles
FORD MOTOR

‘Take that, Elon Musk’: Ford CEO takes a jibe at Tesla boss over EV pick-up truck

Ford CEO Jim Farley took a jibe at the Tesla Cybertruck which was initially supposed to go into production in 2021, but Musk has said that it will now kick off in mid-2023, reports IANS.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 11:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tesla Cybertruck was first announced in 2019
  • Ford F-150 Lightning is currently the bestselling electric truck in the market
  • Tesla is one of the main rivals of Ford in electric truck market

Trending Photos

‘Take that, Elon Musk’: Ford CEO takes a jibe at Tesla boss over EV pick-up truck

Ford CEO Jim Farley poked fun at tech tycoon Elon Musk by equating Tesla's long-delayed Cybertruck with Ford's plug-in pickup, the F-150 Lightning while announcing a large investment in solar power. The Verge reports that Farley announced a deal with DTE Energy at a Ford plant in Michigan, calling it the "largest renewable energy purchase from a utility in US history."

But after touting the company`s move to more sustainable sources, he made a quick jab at his main rival in the EV space, whom he has praised for helping spur the industry toward electric vehicles.

"We are really on a mission at Ford to lead an electric and digital revolution for many, not few. And I have to say the shining light for us at Ford is this beautiful Lightning made right down the road in Dearborn, right here in the state of Michigan, already the leader of all EV pickup trucks in our industry in the US," he was quoted as saying.

Also read: Elon Musk-led Tesla making false claims about self-driving vehicles: US agency

"Take that, Elon Musk," he added. First announced in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck was initially supposed to go into production in 2021, but Musk has said that it will now kick off in mid-2023.

Meanwhile, the F-150 Lightning is currently the bestselling electric truck in the market, outselling the only other two entrants, the Rivian R1T, and GMC Hummer EV. Farley`s comment was likely intended as a light-hearted dig at Musk, who has also used the Ford F-150 as a benchmark by which to measure the Cybertruck`s power and performance.

With inputs from IANS

Live Tv

Ford MotorTeslaTim FarleyElon Muskelectric vehicle

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar compete with Modi in 2024 elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Freebie politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?