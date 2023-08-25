Elon Musk Shows-Off Production-Spec Tesla Cybertruck: Check Pic

Tesla Cybertruck is getting prepared for the official launch. Unveiled in November 2019 it is one of the most awaited electric vehicles all over the world. Since the unveiling, the pickup truck has been spotted testing multiple times and is yet to enter production. Sharing an update on the vehicle, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a picture of the Tesla Cybertruck. Based on the information along with the picture, Musk drove the production-spec Cybertruck in the Giga factory in Texas.

The picture posted by Tesla CEO on X (Twitter) shows him behind the steering wheel of the electric pickup truck. Sharing the picture Musk wrote, "Just drove the production candidate Cybertruck at Tesla Giga Texas!" He claims that it is the production-spec version of the truck. On a closer look, the new version of the electric vehicle looks different from the version showcased at the time of unveiling. However, it has similarities with the version spotted a few days ago.

Also read: Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter's Deliveries Commence In India, Features 151 Km Range



The Tesla Cybertruck retains its boxy design with straight edges. Adding to it, the electric pickup truck now has sleek LED headlamps along with delta-shaped mirrors. However, chances are that the production version would be launched with cameras instead of conventional OVRM. Furthermore, the side profile of the pickup truck shows the EV holding the big chunky tires.

Just drove the production candidate Cybertruck at Tesla Giga Texas! pic.twitter.com/S0kCyGUBFD August 23, 2023

This is the second time in the last few months, that Elon Musk drove and posted pictures of Cybrtruck via his social media handle. Furthermore, earlier, Tesla revealed that it had constructed the first Cybertruck at Giga Texas in July of this year and later confirmed that the truck was a production candidate.

In another update, Insideevs reported a leaked mail from Elon Musk revealing details about the production of the Tesla Cybertruck. The mail asked team to ensure high quality of production for the pickup truck. The mail said, "Due to the nature of Cybertruck, which is made of bright metal with mostly straight edges, any dimensional variation shows up like a sore thumb." He added. "All parts for this vehicle, whether internal or from suppliers, need to be designed and built to sub 10-micron accuracy."