Elon Musk Spotted Driving Tesla Cybertruck on Public Roads: Watch Video

Tesla Cybertruck was recently spotted driving on public roads. It turns out the person driving the long-awaited electric vehicle was Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself. The video of the billionaire in the 'to be launched' electric pickup truck was shared on social media and is now going viral on the internet. This comes after Musk announced that the Cybertruck is "very close" to its production design. The announcement by the company's CEO can probably be backed by this video of his rolling in the truck on public roads.

In his Tweet on Friday, Elon Musk said, "Yeah. Still many small tweaks to make it better (and the side mirrors are removable by owner), but this is very close to production design." It is to be noted that the Tesla Cybertruck was first unveiled in November 2019 and is yet to be launched. Comparing the recent sightings with the earlier pictures, it is easy to say that the changes in the electric pickup truck's design are noticeable, and probably these are the "small tweaks" Musk mentioned.

Apart from the recent spy shots, there has been shots of the trucks which leaked previously to show the capacity of the bed of the Cybertruck. It showed the electric vehicle carrying 4 big truck tires in its bed. Culminating on it, the electric vehicle seems to be under going multiple changes before it is finally launched.

The Tesla Cybertruck has been one of the most eagerly awaited electric vehicles in the world since 2019. To increase this anticipation even more, Musk has been revealing certain features of the Cybertruck, like it might have amphibian qualities as well. Furthermore, being the very first pickup truck developed by an electric vehicle manufacturer, it is expected to give a boost in business to the company.

However, the business for the Tesla Pickup truck will not be easy in the American market considering competition from other giants like Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV electric pickup trucks.